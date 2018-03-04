SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Haverford Township cancels classes for Monday due to storm

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The School District of Haverford Township has canceled classes for Monday, March 5.

According to a notice published on the district's website, several schools are still suffering the effects of Friday's storm.

The notice said: "There are a number of remaining road closures, downed trees, and downed wires in key locations in the township making it potentially unsafe for student walkers and impossible for buses to travel through some areas."

The district said it consulted with the township, Haverford Police and PECO before reaching its decision.

