EDUCATION

Houston ISD senior graduates despite battling cancer and health challenges

EMBED </>More News Videos

Houston ISD senior graduates despite battling cancer. (Houston ISD)

HOUSTON (WPVI) --
Decked out in a graduation cap and gown, a Madison High School senior continues to be an inspiration to others, while fighting the battle of his life. On Friday, he received his high school diploma at Texas Children's Hospital.

For the past two years, Erick Reyes has been battling bone cancer. After the cancer went into remission, he was able to return to Madison to finish his final classes.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned. He's been in hospice care ever since.

Joining Reyes for the bedside ceremony was his family, doctors, Houston ISD officials and Madison High School staff.

"By the power vested in me by the State of Texas and the Board of Education of the Houston Independent School District and upon recommendation of the faculty of James Madison High School, I confer onto you the high school diploma with all rights and privileges on this day, March 10, 2017," Madison Principal Orlando Reyna said. "Now you may move your tassel from right to left. Congratulations!"

In a release, Reyes thanked God for the opportunity to keep fighting every day.

"Because of Him, I am still here celebrating a very special moment, not only with my friends and family but with my school, which I consider family as well," Reyes added.

Keep fighting Erick, you have an entire city rooting for you!
Related Topics:
educationcancergraduationstudentshigh schoolhouston isdTexas Childrens HospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
NJ school apologizes over slave auction poster assignment
6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)
6abc Internship Opportunities
Prom dress guidelines lead to body shaming accusation
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
6abc School Closings and Delays
Philly declares snow emergency starting Monday night
State of Emergency for NJ ahead of snowstorm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
Snow emergencies announced ahead of storm
SEPTA announces plan for snowstorm
Show More
NJ Transit announces service changes due to snow
Airlines begin to cancel flights at PHL ahead of storm
Amtrak announces snowstorm service plan
Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum among businesses closed Tuesday
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
Action News Update
Winter storm forces basketball teams to alter travel plans
Coffins, skeletal remains discovered under Old City construction site
More Video