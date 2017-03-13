Decked out in a graduation cap and gown, a Madison High School senior continues to be an inspiration to others, while fighting the battle of his life. On Friday, he received his high school diploma at Texas Children's Hospital.For the past two years, Erick Reyes has been battling bone cancer. After the cancer went into remission, he was able to return to Madison to finish his final classes.Unfortunately, the cancer returned. He's been in hospice care ever since.Joining Reyes for the bedside ceremony was his family, doctors, Houston ISD officials and Madison High School staff."By the power vested in me by the State of Texas and the Board of Education of the Houston Independent School District and upon recommendation of the faculty of James Madison High School, I confer onto you the high school diploma with all rights and privileges on this day, March 10, 2017," Madison Principal Orlando Reyna said. "Now you may move your tassel from right to left. Congratulations!"In a release, Reyes thanked God for the opportunity to keep fighting every day."Because of Him, I am still here celebrating a very special moment, not only with my friends and family but with my school, which I consider family as well," Reyes added.Keep fighting Erick, you have an entire city rooting for you!