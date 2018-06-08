Local schools' selections for 2018 Best of the Class

For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. Program airs on 6abc on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.
2018 Best of the Class
Students (alphabetical), School (A-F)
Merna Abdel-Gleil, Hamilton High School West
Zachary Abu-Orf, Pitman High School
Liana Alcaro, Mount Saint Joseph Academy
Jessica Alexander, Lower Cape May Regional High School
Chas Allen, Overbrook High School (Philadelphia)
Danielle Ambroise, Burlington Co. Institute of Tech- Westampton
Christopher Anderson, Archbishop Carroll High School
Livia Anderson, Dock Mennonite Academy
Chioma Anuma, Mount Pleasant High School
Michele Anzabi, Villa Joseph Marie High School
Jonathan Arditi, Owen J. Roberts High School
Keneth Arias, Trenton Catholic Academy
Omar Bakri, Academy at Palumbo
Lainie Beauchemin, Garnet Valley High School
Jessica Beck, Gloucester County Institute of Technology
Romonia Bennett, Paul Robeson High School
Anthony Berna, Bishop Eustace Preparatory School
Diana Bershadsky, Eastern Regional High School
Simon Blanchard, Bishop Shanahan High School
Sofia Boracci, Florence Township Memorial High School
Kennedy Brown, Triton Regional High School
Mary Campion, Saint Basil Academy
Gina Capece, Nazareth Academy High School
Max Carp, Strath Haven High School
Natasha Carpenter, Upper Perkiomen High School
Anna Mei Xue Carroll, Sacred Heart Academy
Elizabeth Castellano, Egg Harbor Township High School
Srisa Changolkar, J.R. Masterman
Clara Chaplin Loebell, Saul High School
Hifsa Chaudhry, Hamilton High School North- Nottingham
Leonard Chen, Conestoga High School
Rachel Chen, Central Bucks High School East
Micah Cheng, Abington Senior High School
Michael Cheng, Lower Merion High School
Erin Chism, Howard High School of Technology
Sakshi Chopra, Lenape High School
Lauren Chua, Archmere Academy
Brandon Cohen, Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School
Sarah Anne Cooney, Lansdale Catholic High School
Kylar Coughlin, Gloucester City High School
Stephen Cozzone, Washington Township High School
Taylor Crane, The Promise Academy at West Philadelphia High School
Kevin Cushing, Phoenixville Area High School
Bryce De Muth, Avon Grove High School
Vincent DeLuca, Cinnaminson High School
Sonya Dervishian, Marple Newtown High School
Gabriella DeStefano, Buena Regional High School
Cassidy Diamond, Arthur P. Schalick High School
Shawn Dinh, Absegami High School
Ngan Dinh, Horace Howard Furness High School
Wilson Dodds, Haverford High School
Sean Doyle, Technical College High School Brandywine Campus
Jacquelyn Dunleavy, Interboro High School
Kathy Duque-Ramirez, Motivation High School
Alysa Echevarria, Woodbury Junior-Senior High School
Zachary Einhorn, Swenson Arts and Technology High School
Cajetan Ejianreh, Sterling High School
Mason El-Habr, Holy Ghost Preparatory School
Cecelia Ensell, Camden Catholic High School
Hannah Erdogan, Pennsbury High School
Ronald Estevez, Pennsauken High School
Matthew Farnese, Kingsway Regional High School
Francis Fattori, Oxford Area High School
Holly Felker, Glassboro High School
Erin Finley, Villa Maria Academy High School
Sophia Fischer, Council Rock High School North
Sara Fisher, Haddon Heights High School
Callie Freda, Saint Mark's High School
Students (alphabetical), School (G-L)
Cole Gaboriault, Penncrest High School
Nikhil Gangoli, Great Valley High School
Greta Gareth, Holy Cross Academy
Travis Gaskill, Cardinal O'Hara High School
Casey Gilfillan, Audubon High School
Patrick Glennan, Gloucester Catholic Junior Senior High School
Mary Goodridge, Ursuline Academy
Quadiirah Gory, John Bartram High School
Matthew Gray, St. Elizabeth High School
MiKayla Green, G. W. Carver HS of Engineering and Science
Hannah Grothusen, Springfield Township High School
Boris Guzman, Harry S. Truman High School
Aliza Haider, Atlantic City High School
Dana Haig, Southern Regional High School
Julia Halas, Merion Mercy Academy
Charles Hallinan, Devon Preparatory School
Jennifer Harris, Notre Dame High School
Ryan Hastings, Unionville High School
Destiny Hatten, Widener Memorial School
Cecelia Heintzelman, Collingswood High School
Clarice Helfand, Delaware County Christian School
Dana Henry, Coatesville Area Senior High School
Samantha Holder, Bridgeton High School
Rachel Hollenczer, Conwell-Egan Catholic High School
Lydia Hu, Central Bucks High School West
Eric Hu, Upper Dublin High School
Niles Huang, Radnor High School
Melanie Hull-Dempsey, Chichester High School
Nicholas Iannarone, Hatboro-Horsham HS
Christopher Ix, St. Joseph's Preparatory School
Eric Jaworski, Methacton High School
Naseer Jefferson, Camden High School
Richard Jenkins, Girard College
Julianna Jimenez, Camden Academy Charter High School
Jada Karp, Riverside High School
Alek Kawczynski, Haddonfield Memorial High School
Connor Killion, Lower Moreland High School
Cameron Klotz, Dr. Charles Brimm Medical Arts
Torianna LaBare, Chester County Technical College High School- Pennock's Bridge
Sophie Elena Lara, Downingtown West High School
Nadia Lartey, Penn Wood High School
Daniel Lewis, West Chester East High school
Caleb Limmer, Jenkintown High School
Yong Lin, Norristown Area H.S.
Tiffani Loughrey, Roxborough High School
Jennifer Lu, Philadelphia High School for Girls
Students (alphabetical), School (M-R)
Sarah Machado-Marques, Camden County Technical Schools - Gloucester Township Campus
Alfa Maerone, WestCatholic Preparatory High School
Jack Magargee, Malvern Preparatory School
Fahkreya Manassra, Kensington Health Sciences Academy
James Marek, La Salle College High School
Melissa Marini, Cherry Hill High School West
Ethan Martin, Palmyra High School
Victoria Massey, Hammonton High School
Arjun Mathur, St. Augustine PreparatorySchool
Tatiana Maxwell, Creative Arts Morgan Village Academy
William Mayhew, Delsea Regional High School
Dennis McAllister, Wildwood High School
Declan McCloskey, Roman Catholic High School
Heather McClure, Conrad Schools of Science
Nakita McGahee, LEAP Academy University Charter High School
Liam McGettigan, Pinelands Regional High School
Gerald McNeal, Murrell Dobbins CTE High School
Scarlett McNulty, Gateway Regional High School
Jamie Medina, Deptford Township High School
Maria Meyer, Downingtown STEM Academy
Emma Miller, Cab Calloway School of the Arts
Ashley Mistichelli, Pennsville Memorial High School
Tathya Modi, Middle Township High School
William Montanez, Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School
Mary Grace Mooney, John W. Hallahan.com
Shamera Moore, Benjamin Franklin High School
Allaire Morgan, Rancocas Valley Regional High School
Victoria Moser, Bensalem High School
Brendan Mostek, Upper Darby High School
Cindy Nguyen, Camden County Technical
Anh Nguyen, Neumann Goretti High School
Trinity Niroda, Parkway Center City Middle College
Megan Noonan, Archbishop Wood High School
Grace Ogden, Ridley High School
Elizabeth O'Hara, Souderton Area High School
Marcello Oliveto, Williamstown High School
Rhyan O'Neil, Imhotep Charter High School
Anna O'Neill, Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls
Sharon Pantano, Shawnee High School
Eshaan Parikh, Delran High School
Jacob Parish, Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy
Debby Park, Upper Moreland High School
Kelsey Pastirko, Cumberland Regional High School
Nidhi Patel, Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Brianna Pavkovich, Paul M. Hodgson Vo-Tech High School
Lucien Peach, Salesianum School
Gloria Perez, Camden Big Picture Learning Academy
Vanessa Perez, Multicultural Academy Charter School
Arathi Pillai, Springfield High School
Anna Pogrebivsky, William Penn Charter School
Benjamin Price, The Pathway School
Jake Rattigan, Woodstown High School
Jamea Richardson, Bodine High School for International Affairs
Sydney Riley, Franklin Towne Charter High School
Lauren Romano, Burlington County Institute of Technology - Medford Campus
Alexis Romeo, Maple Shade High School
Kayla Ruiz, Bristol High School
Bryan Ruiz, Jules E. Mastbaum High School
Alexander Rusin, Valley Forge Military Academy
Carolyn Russell, Delaware School for the Deaf
Students (alphabetical), School (S-Z)
Mariama-Seray Sankoh, William L. Sayre HS
Thomas Santangelo, Perkiomen Valley High School
Ohenenana Sarfowah, Christiana High School
Tyler Savage, Timber Creek Regional High School
Ajhana Sayyaad, The Mathematics, Civics & Sciences Charter School
Alexa Scavetti, Academy of Notre Dame de Namur
Samuel Schepps, Cherokee High School
Kevin A. Schultz, Father Judge High School
Aidan Schuster, The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Livia Seibert, The Agnes Irwin School
Elrid Serrao, Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast High School
Yash Shah, Spring-Ford Senior High School
Amir Shanehsazzadeh, Upper Merion Area High School
Sarah Sharp, Salem High School
Tatiana Sheppard, Universal Audenried Charter High School
Brianna Sheppard, Woodrow Wilson High School
Jason Shu, Wissahickon High School
Erin Siciliano, Paul VI High School
Analyn Sil, Harriton High School
Alyssa Sliwa, Archbishop Ryan High School
Grace Simmons, Highland Regional High School
Rachel Skwirut, Penns Grove High School
Kirk Slingluff, Winslow Township High School
Nyzhjae Smith, The Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts
Marshall Smith, Wilmington Christian School
Samantha Smoger, Holy Spirit High School
Benjamin Snyder, The Charter School of Wilmington
Miriam Solowey, Central High School (Philadelphia)
Aidan Sorensen, Wildwood Catholic High School
Garlie St Cyr, Morrisville High School
Amanda Stull, Caravel Academy
Vincent Tate, West Deptford High School
Janna Tawam, Overbrook School for the Blind
Savante Thomas, School of the Future
Alexis Tierney, Seneca High School
Maura Toner, Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School
Tracy Tran, Bishop McDevitt High School
Tho Tran, Mercy Career & Technical High School
Laura Tsai, Moorestown High School
Shauwn TuCai, Clearview Regional
Andrew Tufillaro, Pope John Paul ll High School
Morgan Van Dexter, Haddon Township High School
Maxwell Vance, Philadelphia Montgomery Christian Academy
Paul Velamparampil, George Washington H.S.
Tram Vu, Lindenwold High School
Naccir Waddy, Strawberry Mansion High School
Sophia Wang, Central Bucks High School South
Lauren Wang, The King's Christian School
Syed Ahmed Waseem, Council Rock High School South
Christopher Weed, Bucks County Technical High School
Britney Williams, Paulsboro High School
Krystyn Williams, William Penn High School
Max Wills, Central High School (New Jersey)
Max Wills, Hopewell Valley Central High School
Joshua Wing, Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School
Naya Wright, Overbrook High School (New Jersey)
Jacqueline Wu, Downingtown East High School
Joshua Yardley, Pennridge High School
Nicholas Yip, Philadelphia Military Academy
