EDUCATION

Local Students Rally for Gun Safety in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly students protest on National School Walkout Day. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
From their classrooms to Center City, students came to protest and to march, with intentions to create change.

String Theory High School student Akili Farrow said, "This can honestly happen to anybody anywhere at any time. Even if it never happened in our school- if we can prevent it some way we should."

Rassida Diallo of Multicultural Academy Charter School added, "My family members or anyone I know haven't been victims of gun violence, but if I don't do something, nobody else is going to do something."

EMBED More News Videos

National School Walkout seeks change. Maggie Rulli reports during Action News at Noon on April 20, 2018.


In Philadelphia and across the country today, thousands of students walked out of class on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine tragedy. 12 students and a teacher were gunned down in the school on April 20, 1999.

Students have been mobilizing in droves since 17 were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida in February.

Rick Thomas from CAPA choked up thinking about it. "They're innocent kids. I can't stand by and watch people die." Jake Fusco of Friends Select says, "I don't think I've seen a protest that has this magnitude behind it in a while."

These students want elected officials to act. They want to feel safe in their schools.

Marina Garagozzo of Friends Select said, "It's not okay for children to be shot when all we want to do is go to school and get a good education."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphiladelphia newsgunsgun controlCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
High school removes bathroom doors to stop smoking
Students take part in National School Walkout at City Hall
Police: Student finds bullet inside Logan school
Camden County school dedicates TV studio in retired teacher's name
More Education
Top Stories
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
1 injured in Florida high school shooting, officials say
First responders to Southwest plane recall first moments on scene
Police seek suspect in woman's Lindenwold, NJ murder
Officials: Man pulled from Wilmington fire has died
DNC files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks
Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Show More
22 guns stolen from Upper Darby shooting range
Officials: Bad gasoline at NJ Sunoco damages vehicles
Camden cops caught on video punching suspect won't face charges
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Blustery and Chilly Today
Woman suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
More News