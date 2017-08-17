EDUCATION

Education activist Malala Yousafzai to attend Oxford University

Years after surviving an attack by the Taliban, Malala Yousafzai continues her inspirational advocacy for girls education. (Rui Vieira/AP Photo)

Malala Yousafzai is headed to college, and now we know where.


The education activist, known around the world simply as "Malala," made the announcement on Thursday. "So excited to go to Oxford!!" she wrote on Twitter.

Malala, who survived an attack on her life by a terrorist when she was 15, is now a 20-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner. In July, she joined Twitter and announced that she had finished secondary school.

Her most recent tweet states that Malala will be studying philosophy, politics and economics.
