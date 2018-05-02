EDUCATION

Michelle Obama, celebrities celebrate college signing day in Philly

(WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
High school seniors have had the dance party of their lives, celebrating College Signing Day with Michelle Obama in Philadelphia.

Obama showed off her moves Wednesday beside A-listers such as Robert DeNiro, Rebel Wilson, Bradley Cooper and Zendaya to celebrate the fifth annual event.

The celebrities and former first lady were at Temple University to congratulate high school seniors who have decided to pursue higher education.

Obama urged audience members to believe in themselves and ask for help when they need it.

Obama spearheaded College Signing Day while she and her husband still occupied the White House in 2014.

In past years, Obama has hosted College Signing Day events in New York, Detroit and in San Antonio, Texas.

The attendees at the event included:

Anne Munition, Internet Personality
Anthony Mackie, Actor
Bailee Madison, Actress
Bradley Cooper, Actor
Camila Cabello, Performing Artist
Ciara, Performing Artist
Dikembe Mutombo, NBA Legend

Erin Wayne, Internet Personality
Janelle Monae, Performing Artist and Actor
Jameer Nelson, NBA Player
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Actor
Jessica Goch (JGhosty), Internet Personality
Jidenna, Performing Artist
Jussie Smollet, Performing Artist
Karlie Kloss, Model
Keke Palmer, Performing Artist
Kelly Rowland, Performing Artist
Lindsay Harding, Former WNBA Player
Malcolm Jenkins, Eagle

Mark Jackson, 76er
Nnamdi Asomugha, Former NFL Athlete
Nick Cannon, Performing Artist
Tyler Blevins (Ninja), Internet Personality
Questlove, Performing Artist
Rebel Wilson, Actress
Robert De Niro, Actor
Zendaya, Actress

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newscollegemichelle obamatemple universitybradley cooperNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Eagles' Long teaming with Michelle Obama to help college students
EDUCATION
Camden Catholic football coach fired, cites racism
Catholic school ends prom 'modesty poncho' plan
University's Cry Closet beckons stressed students to let it all out
What is the Day of Silence?
More Education
Top Stories
Police ID murdered Churchville couple, name person of interest
Broken window on Southwest flight prompts emergency landing
2 men arrested at Starbucks settle with city for $200K youth program
2 injured after police car, SUV collide in Millville
Building destroyed by fire in Phoenixville
5 dead after C-130 aircraft crashes in Georgia
White House lawyer Ty Cobb to retire at end of month
Special counsel team has floated idea of subpoena for Trump
Show More
Yale rescinds honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby
City to relocate addicts living under Kensington bridge
1st medical marijuana dispensary in Philly opening Wednesday
16-year-old charged in SEPTA station double stabbing
Bill Cosby judge weighs publicly disclosing jurors' names
More News