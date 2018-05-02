Michelle Obama, celebrities celebrate college signing day in Philly

High school seniors have had the dance party of their lives, celebrating College Signing Day with Michelle Obama in Philadelphia.Obama showed off her moves Wednesday beside A-listers such as Robert DeNiro, Rebel Wilson, Bradley Cooper and Zendaya to celebrate the fifth annual event.The celebrities and former first lady were at Temple University to congratulate high school seniors who have decided to pursue higher education.Obama urged audience members to believe in themselves and ask for help when they need it.Obama spearheaded College Signing Day while she and her husband still occupied the White House in 2014.In past years, Obama has hosted College Signing Day events in New York, Detroit and in San Antonio, Texas.The attendees at the event included:Anne Munition, Internet PersonalityAnthony Mackie, ActorBailee Madison, ActressBradley Cooper, ActorCamila Cabello, Performing ArtistCiara, Performing ArtistDikembe Mutombo, NBA LegendErin Wayne, Internet PersonalityJanelle Monae, Performing Artist and ActorJameer Nelson, NBA PlayerJesse Tyler Ferguson, ActorJessica Goch (JGhosty), Internet PersonalityJidenna, Performing ArtistJussie Smollet, Performing ArtistKarlie Kloss, ModelKeke Palmer, Performing ArtistKelly Rowland, Performing ArtistLindsay Harding, Former WNBA PlayerMalcolm Jenkins, EagleMark Jackson, 76erNnamdi Asomugha, Former NFL AthleteNick Cannon, Performing ArtistTyler Blevins (Ninja), Internet PersonalityQuestlove, Performing ArtistRebel Wilson, ActressRobert De Niro, ActorZendaya, Actress------