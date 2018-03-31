EDUCATION

Nevada library draws teens with DJ learning booth

EMBED </>More Videos

Nevada library draws teens with DJ learning booth. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

Loud music and flashing lights might be distracting to some, but one library in Nevada is using it to draw in high schoolers.

The DJ Learning Lab can be found at the Enterprise Public Library.

Teenagers come in with no DJ experience and afterward they manage to get paying gigs.

The lab has seven boards used to teach teens how to spin discs.

The best part? It brings them into the library.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldmusiclibrariesNevada
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Glen Mills students listen to letter from Parkland school shooting victim's son
6abc's Best of the Class 2018
College student forced to bust a move after being late to class
City Council recognizes students in Polish exchange program
More Education
Top Stories
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J. found safe
2 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
2 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train
Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City
AccuWeather: A Sunny Saturday
Show More
Ducis Rodgers reports from San Antonio
Source: Temple to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
'Nova students follow their team to Final Four
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
More Video