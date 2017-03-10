EDUCATION

New Jersey school apologizes over slave auction poster assignment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nina Pineda has the story from South Orange.

By
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Posters for slave auctions created by 5th-graders have been removed from the wall of a New Jersey elementary school hallway after some parents questioned the assignment.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is planning a community meeting to discuss whether the assignment - which asked to students to draw "examples of an event that would occur during (your) assigned colonial time period, including a poster for a lecture, speech, protest or slave auction" - is appropriate for 5th-graders.

Superintendent John Ramos said in a note to parents the project at South Mountain Elementary School is part of a larger Colonial America unit that's been used for 10 years.

One poster listed the names of available slaves, who included 12-year-old Anne, described as "a fine housegirl." Another poster says, "All slaves raised on the plantation of John Carter," and specifies that only cash is accepted.

The posters were called into question after they were observed hanging in the hallway during parent-teacher conferences.

Reaction was mixed.

"That's crazy, and I don't think they should've done that," parent Glenn Conover said. "That's disrespectful, first of all, to any of the black kids in the school."

Others point to a dark period in American history that needs to be taught.

"It's part of history, of course," caregiver Andrea Espinoza said. "It happened. I think it's good that they know."

Ramos said the projects should have been accompanied by an explanation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Related Topics:
educationeducationSouth Orange
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)
6abc Internship Opportunities
Prom dress guidelines lead to body shaming accusation
Local news leaders lead discussion at Drexel University
More Education
Top Stories
High school hockey teams brawl at Hatfield ice rink
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Bitter Wind Chills
Suit: Motel gave rooms to human traffickers in NE Phila.
Man sought in assault on woman outside Delco apartment
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
Show More
1 dead in Chester County house fire
Sara Packer pleads not guilty in dismembered teen case
NB Northeast Ext. cleared after 2 crashes block highway
Delco Memorial Hosp. nurses back to work
Police: Man assaulted woman, 71, with his SUV
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
NB Northeast Ext. cleared after 2 crashes block highway
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Countdown to the Philadelphia Flower Show
More Video