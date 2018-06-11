SCHOOL

NY school superintendent eliminates homework for elementary school students

(Shutterstock)

LONG BEACH, Nassau County --
It's a dream come true -- at least, for a fifth grader.

Elementary school students in one Long Island town will be a little less disappointed at summer's end now that the school district introduced a new policy: no more homework.

Long Beach Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher announced in a June 6 letter to parents that starting in September, schools will eliminate traditional homework and instead encourage students to read, play and wonder.

In the letter, Gallagher said that research suggests that homework has a positive effect on middle and high school achievements but not elementary school grades.

Instead, students are sacrificing reading time because they're too tired from finishing homework.

"The U.S. Department of Education found that, generally, the more students read for fun on their own time, the higher their reading scores," Gallagher said in the letter.

Teachers will actively encourage reading every day, and Gallagher asked for parents to support their children's sense of wonder."

"Curiosity is the foundation of learning. Ask your children every night, 'What's one thing you wondered about today?' Research answers to their wonderings," Gallagher said. "And do it together, joyfully. You will model for your child that learning is fun!"

Last month, North Rockland School District in New York also reviewed a no homework policy.

Click here to read the entire letter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolstudentsreadingLong BeachNassau CountyNew York
SCHOOL
4 ways to ease your kid back into a school routine
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
Man charged in Radnor Snapchat drug bust
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More school
EDUCATION
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Philly teachers, kids, 3 weeks away from the start of school
Time to get kids in Back to School routines
More Education
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News