EDUCATION

Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Pennsylvania's Attorney General is looking into allegations that Temple University's business school provided false data to boost the rankings of its online program.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he's asked the Bureau of Consumer Protection to examine the case, including Temple's business and marketing practices.

He says he sent a letter Friday to the university's president to expect a detailed demand for answers.

Shapiro says his job is to ensure students receive "the benefit of the bargain when they make significant expenditures to advance their education."
The dean of the Fox School of Business, Moshe Porat, was forced out this week over the scandal.

In January, the business school reported it had submitted inaccurate data to U.S. News & World Report. The Philadelphia Inquirer says some students have sued, alleging they've been defrauded.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsattorney generaltemple universitybusiness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Tuition rising for in-state students at Pa. owned universities
Pennsylvania state system tuition to rise amid budget gap
The school district of Philadelphia is hiring.
More Education
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
DA: Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
Fmr. Phillies star Chase Utley to retire at the end of 2018
Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital
Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby
Suspect sought for sex assault of woman, 71, in East Oak Lane
Section of Lincoln Drive closed over next few weekends
Show More
Search for armed robbery suspect in NE Philadelphia
Police: Search for missing potentially violent parole violator
Resident critical, officer injured in 3-alarm Horsham fire
LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend in 911 call: "My face is demolished"
Child dies from fall, police question time it took for 911 call
More News