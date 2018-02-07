  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
EDUCATION

Parents divided on whether or not schools should close Thursday for Eagles championship parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents divided on schools closing for Eagles parade: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 6, 2018 (WPVI)

While Philadelphia public schools and several universities downtown have already canceled classes on Thursday ahead of the parade, some school districts are holding firm that it will be business as usual once the school bell rings.

For some parents, having the school closed is an added burden of trying to find childcare. On the other hand, staying open means a lot of die-hard Eagles fans risk missing a once in a life time event.

"There's no point," said Bensalem High senior Yeddeh Sharp. "There were like two people on Monday."

Bensalem School District is one of several suburban districts keeping its doors open Thursday, when the Super Bowl champs make their victory lap through downtown Philadelphia.

However, some districts, like Havertown, have decided to split the difference; a note from a parent can earn an excused absence for parade day.

"I have a funny feeling that there will be some kids there, but not as many as they think there will be," said Janis Bohlin of Havertown.

But an unexpected day off can mean added stress for some parents.

"I think a lot of parents are upset," said Dana Spielman of Upper Darby. "They have to find child care now, and they would rather their kids be in school."

Still, come Thursday, Center City will be the place to be for Eagles fans.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsschool closingsPhiladelphia Eaglesparade
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
UPenn scrubs Wynn name, rescinds his and Cosby's degrees
Hard liquor banned from Lehigh U. fraternity events
UD students crowdsource antique photo hunt
Marlton teen apparently expelled from college after Instagram videos
More Education
Top Stories
SEPTA website shows Eagles parade ticket availability
AccuWeather: Winter Mix Early, Rainy This Afternoon
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
SEPTA announces service plans for Eagles parade
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
Street closures, parking restrictions for Eagles Super Bowl parade
NJ Transit releases Eagles Super Bowl parade plan
PATCO releases Eagles Super Bowl parade schedule
Show More
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
Philadelphia Eagles honored at 76ers game
Eagles players take over late-night TV
2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash
SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off, puts sports car in space
More News
Top Video
Philadelphia Eagles honored at 76ers game
2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash
Eagles players take over late-night TV
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
More Video