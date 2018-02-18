EDUCATION

Penn State THON raises more than $10M for childhood cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Penn State students raise more than $10M at THON: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
The final hours of THON 2018 were a test of wills. Each minute felt like an hour for some. It was an emotional and physical journey with peaks and valleys.

"I've felt the feeling of this is going to take forever. I am so tired. How am I going to do this to I've got this - I can do this," said dancer Katie Groomes. "This is amazing."
As each second sent a jolt of pain thru these dancer's feet and legs, their collective thoughts were taken to the big screen and the stories of the children who've benefited from THON over the years. There weren't many dry eyes in the arena.

The mother of Landon Knepp addressed the crowd. Her young son survived brain cancer with the help of THON and the Four Diamonds Fund. She recalled the dark moment no family should endure.

"That day when we were told he had cancer and later on a few days when we were told that it was stage 4, was probably the worst days of our lives," said Katie Knepp.

These stories of survival allowed these folks to push on to the finish and the big reveal. In total, THON 2018 raised $10,151,663.93.

"It's been the most amazing experience of my life, let me tell you," said Zachary Druce. "From the ups and downs, this weekend almost feels like it's been on one day."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Girl with Down syndrome given start for NJ basketball team
THON weekend continues at Penn State
THON weekend gets underway at Penn State
Abington School District receives $25M gift
More Education
Top Stories
Area of 4-alarm Old City fire considered 'collapse zone'
Firefighters battle rowhome blaze in Northeast Philadelphia
Couple thankful wallet lost during Eagles celebration returned by Good Samaritan
Family, friends remember slain student at UPenn
AccuWeather: Spring Fever This Week
Man killed in Hammonton head-on crash
Police locate missing woman with dementia
Florida shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives'
Show More
Florida shooting survivor rallies crowd: 'It's time for victims' to change gun laws
Boy Scout rescued from cave in Lancaster County
Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in house fire in Fox Chase
Student injured after chain falls from ceiling during Penn State's THON
Slushy roads made driving difficult in Bucks County
More News
Top Video
Area of 4-alarm Old City fire considered 'collapse zone'
Florida shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives'
Girl with Down syndrome given start for NJ basketball team
Easier-on-the-stomach milk hits Phila. area supermarkets
More Video