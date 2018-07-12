EDUCATION

Pennsylvania state system tuition to rise amid budget gap

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Tuition for in-state students at Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities will rise by 3 percent.

The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education on Thursday voted to approve the $224 increase for the 2018-19 school year.

The system says tuition will rise from $7,492 to $7,716 for most full-time Pennsylvania residents, who account for nearly 90 percent of the system's students.

The total tuition increase amounts to $30 million, leaving what the system says is a budget gap of about $20 million that it must close.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved $468 million in aid to the system for the 2018-19 fiscal year, a $15 million increase. Still, the total amount is less than what the state approved for the system in 2000.

