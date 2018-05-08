U.S. & WORLD

School accused of throwing away lunches

EMBED </>More Videos

School accused of throwing away lunches. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

Some students at a Wisconsin high school claim staff not only denied them food because they didn't have money in their accounts, but even went as far as tossing their food in the trash.

The superintendent says the Stanley-Boyd School District has been cracking down on lunch accounts that hit zero, but denies food was trashed.

He claims the school instead offers those students an alternative lunch.

Parents say they plan to confront the school board at its next meeting on May 28th.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldhigh schoollunchfood
U.S. & WORLD
9-year-old with rare brain condition joins UWM soccer team
Despite risks, volcano offers affordable piece of paradise
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals
New Jersey school passes rule that everyone makes cheerleading squad, or no one
Teen accepted to 113 colleges, awarded $4.5M in scholarships
More Education
Top Stories
Water pressure restored at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after main break
Stormy Daniels appears at Philly gentleman's club
Phila. mother charged with murder in 2-year-old's death
Police: Suspect pulls up next to car, fires 6 shots
2 women rescued from Collingswood fire
Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery
Man cut in head during Center City attack
Police renew effort to find missing Drexel Hill woman
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in Frankford triple shooting
Experts warn of privacy concerns around digital assistants
AccuWeather: Mainly Sunny, Pleasant Today
Sixers hold off elimination by beating Celtics in Game 4
VIDEO: Close call after cruisers crash during Reading chase
More News