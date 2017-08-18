EDUCATION

Some schools choose to cancel classes during the eclipse

EMBED </>More Videos

Some schools choose to cancel classes during the eclipse. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 18, 2017 (WPVI)

By
Some schools are canceling classes ahead of Monday's solar eclipse.

Not so much that kids can take the time off and witness the event, but so that they don't create a liability, because they just don't trust that students will not stare directly at the sun on their watch.

Schools from South Carolina to Pennsylvania to Ohio are either closing entirely or letting students out early.

Many say they can't provide eye protection to all students, or ensure they will use the glasses properly.

They even fear kids will inadvertently look at the sun while at school or on the bus ride home.

Staring directly at the sun during the eclipse without approved glasses can be dangerous, burning retinas and causing vision loss.

Some schools say they're taking the opposite approach, and using the eclipse as a teachable moment in class.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldschooleclipsesolar eclipsebig talkers
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Students in Philadelphia School District attend back to school fair
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
Wolf: Standardized test changes to lessen test-taking time
VIDEO ESSAY: The Band Plays On
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Steamy, Flooding Downpours Today, Tonight
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Why is the Rizzo statue controversial?
Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist
Teen from Hatfield dies in fall inside N.J. temple
Solar eclipse glasses hard to find around Phila.
Charlottesville mayor calls for swift removal of Lee statue
Show More
Rower rescues dogs from Schuylkill River
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Finnish police shoot man after several people stabbed
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
Spanish police kill 5 in resort hours after Barcelona attack
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Officer hurt, suspect arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Travelers express concern after Barcelona attack
More Video