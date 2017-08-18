Some schools choose to cancel classes during the eclipse

Some schools are canceling classes ahead of Monday's solar eclipse.Not so much that kids can take the time off and witness the event, but so that they don't create a liability, because they just don't trust that students will not stare directly at the sun on their watch.Schools from South Carolina to Pennsylvania to Ohio are either closing entirely or letting students out early.Many say they can't provide eye protection to all students, or ensure they will use the glasses properly.They even fear kids will inadvertently look at the sun while at school or on the bus ride home.Staring directly at the sun during the eclipse without approved glasses can be dangerous, burning retinas and causing vision loss.Some schools say they're taking the opposite approach, and using the eclipse as a teachable moment in class.----------