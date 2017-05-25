The College of New Jersey has changed the name of a building amid concern its namesake had racial segregationist leanings.The board of trustees on Wednesday changed Paul Loser Hall to Trenton Hall. President R. Barbara Gitenstein says the new name reflects the school's longstanding history with the city.Loser was a former school superintendent in Trenton; his family had donated $1 million to the college in 1987 and $5 million in 2006.A group of students in November questioned having his name on a building after they found he had testified in a 1944 lawsuit that black students "were better off when separated from whites."----------