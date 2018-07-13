Tuition rising for in-state students at Pa. owned universities

EDUCATION

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Tuition for in-state students at Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities will rise by 3 percent.

The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education on Thursday voted to approve the $224 increase for the 2018-19 school year.

The system says tuition will rise from $7,492 to $7,716 for most full-time Pennsylvania residents, who account for nearly 90 percent of the system's students.

The total tuition increase amounts to $30 million, leaving what the system says is a budget gap of about $20 million that it must close.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved $468 million in aid to the system for the 2018-19 fiscal year, a $15 million increase. Still, the total amount is less than what the state approved for the system in 2000.

The State System universities are Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester Universities of Pennsylvania.

Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newscollegetuition
