Upper Darby Police Superintendent suggests arming school personnel

At a time when some are calling for tougher gun laws, Upper Darby Police Supt. Michael Chitwood is going another direction.Chitwood is proposing a program that would allow pre-selected teachers or other personnel to conceal carry guns in school, to be able to shoot back in case of an attack."We got to do something and it's time to think out of the box," said Chitwood.He calls it the 'Save our Children' initiative."What I would like to do is voluntary programs, have either the Superintendent or the School Board select teachers who want to go through the concealed weapons permit process," said Chitwood.Under Pennsylvania law, guns are not allowed in schools, so the legislature would have to make an exception for school personnel and/or retired police and military would like to help.Retired Air Force veteran Jerry McCann said he would volunteer in a heartbeat."I have a license to carry, everything is legal and that kind of thing and I'd be more than glad to do it," he said.The initial reaction from parents and others regarding the proposal was mixed."I think they really need that because you never know what to expect here," said Lawrence White.Greg Brighnola said he would like to know a little more "than just a snap fire judgment to bring more guns in the school."Hellen Crothers said, "as a grandparent, I think it might be necessary soon."Christine Dubois-Buxbaum of Lansdowne disagreed with the idea."You're going to have it in like a holster or something and some disruptive person could grab it from you," she said. "I think it's an absolutely abysmal idea."This is the first time Chitwood has made his proposal public.He hopes it will stir a lot of discussions and meaningful conversation because he believes something needs to be done."People would be against it, I got it. The bottom line is we need to save our children," he said.