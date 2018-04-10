3 local singers make American Idol Top 14

American Idol contestants teamed up with professional singers this week.Michael J. Woodard of East Falls performed with Train's Pat Monahan, singing "Angel In Blue Jeans."Catie Turner of Langhorne Andy Grammer sang "Good To Be Alive."Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia and Allen Stone sang "Unaware."After the performances came the cuts.And the Delaware Valley was three for three Monday night.Next week, Mara Justine of Galloway, our final local competitor, will fight for one of the remaining spots in the Top 14.You can watch American Idol on Sunday and Monday nights starting at 8 p.m. on 6abc.------