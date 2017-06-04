6abc Loves the Arts: Tony Award-winner 'Fun Home'

Broadway Philadelphia is bringing a Tony Award-winner for best musical to the Forrest Theatre.
Fun Home is based on a graphic memoir by the same name.
It was written and illustrated by Alison Bechdel, and it is her story of growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania. "All about coming of age in this town and her understanding of her homosexuality, but then also sort of understanding more about her family and more about her father," explains Frances Egler, The Kimmel Center's Director of Programming. She also says the show introduces Alison at three different ages as she unravels the mysteries of her childhood. "When she's a child, when she's in college, and then current day and she's narrating and flashing back."
The memoir was named best book of 2006, and when the musical debuted on Broadway in 2015, it won 5 Tony Awards, including one for best musical.
"It's a really great story, all about family," says Egler, who adds that it's the first Broadway production ever to feature a lesbian protagonist. "In the end, it's about finding love and understanding within your family, within yourself."
The musical took home a Tony for best original score. The song Ring of Keys represents Alison's point of discovery.
"It's a really beautiful, almost like a monologue about seeing someone and immediately having that spark inside like 'wow that's me,' or 'that's what I think I am.'" says Egler.
Alison's character is played by Miss America Kate Shindle 1998. She grew up in Brigantine.
"She's appeared on Broadway several times in cabaret and Legally Blonde and we're excited she's going to be here on the tour," says Egler, who describes it as a very intense loving piece. "It really does have a lot of universal truth in it because it's about love and acceptance and that's sort of something I think everyone can really relate to."
Fun Home runs June 13-18 at the Forrest Theatre. For tickets and show times visit The Arts in Philly.
entertainment6abc Loves the ArtsFYI Philly
