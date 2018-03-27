ABC PRIMETIME

7 questions with Jasmin Savoy Brown of Shonda Rhime's 'For the People'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jasmin Savoy Brown talks about her character "Allison Adams" on "For the People."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Jasmin Savoy Brown plays Allison Adams on the newest Shondaland legal drama For the People on ABC. She took some time out to talk about playing a public defender and about the latest revelations involving her character.

Q: Your character Allison is struggling with her breakup from Seth. Allison's trying to be strong, but the reality of the breakup is getting to her. Is it hard to play those vulnerable moments?

A: You know it wasn't that hard because I have a great cast around me and the writing is really great. Especially the scenes with Sandra and Allison, it really just felt like a bonding experience for us to connect in that way.



Q: We saw Seth drying his hair in a bathroom hand dryer while you are living in your nice apartment, but it seems he eventually finds his way to some degree. Are you rooting for them to get back together, or was their blow up in the hallway the nail in the coffin?

A: Well if you watch next week, they are going to try and be friends, so we'll have to see how that goes, they'll give it a shot. So the goal is to stay in each other's lives, just in a different capacity.



Q: Will Sandra be able to stay in your apartment or is Seth going to come back in?

A: Allison is adamant about her staying, but Sandra, I don't know, she really likes to be independent, but Allison is like let's be independent together.




Q: The hallway fight between Allison and Seth really brought up a lot of her flaws. Will this cause your character to reflect on how she goes into new relationships?

A: I think Allison is definitely someone who is stubborn and wants her way, but once something is revealed to her she takes it very seriously. I think we will see this pattern in her throughout the season. Not just with Seth, but also when dealing with a client and most of it she'll take forward but some of it she'll leave behind, and all of it will affect her.



Q: Going forward we get to meet your brother and it seems to be a pretty complicated relationship there. What were your thoughts when you read the script and saw, 'Oh gosh, I have a brother!"

A: I was super excited because as you know from watching three episodes you don't get much about the characters. Every episode it's, whose turn is it going to be to learn more about them? So I was really excited to weave that into her and learn more about her history and who she is and it made me understand her more. Just seeing the way she grew up and that she was always in competition with him and that she carries some jealousy and that she's so different from the rest of her family. It added layers to Allison from me.



Q: There is a look shared between Sandra and your brother. Is there some history between them?

A: You know, that is up for debate! The way that we read it and the way that it looks on screen, some people disagree with that so that we don't even know! We'll have to wait and see.




Q: Favorite thing about playing a public defender? Would you want to be on the prosecution's side?

A: I would rather be a public defender in real life. I love the heart that they have, their passion and their eagerness, and they really believe that they can change people's lives. I think that's part of what happened in the pilot, you have all of these wide eyed optimistic public defenders who are quickly shot down into realizing that sometimes a win is something very small. Even though they realize that they still have this deep optimism and positivity and I don't think I see that as much as a prosecutor. It's also really fun to live in Allison's wardrobe. The costume designer on our show puts me in the nicest things.

You can watch For the People on Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentshonda rhimesfor the peopleABC Primetime
ABC PRIMETIME
Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!
Premiere date announced and 1st official photo of 'Roseanne' revival!
Ricky Gervais talks about new game show 'Child Support'
Stars of 'The Middle' talk about big 200th episode
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Several local contestants heading to Hollywood week on American Idol
East Falls native heading to Hollywood on American Idol
Watch FYI Philly: Previewing Broadway Philly's 2018-19 Season
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program
Firefighter among victims in fiery Hopewell Township crash
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly
No jail for man who flipped car following Eagles' Super Bowl win
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
US Sen. Bob Menendez announces he'll seek 3rd term
Show More
No. 1 pick Fultz scores 10 points in 1st game since October
Trip to the Final Four proves pricey for 'Nova fans
Police name person of interest in Chinatown stabbing
How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call, text logs
Co-owner of water park company arrested over child's death
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Surprise! Fan pops the question during 76ers game
Wrong turn: Uber driver gets stuck on steps
New Jersey lawmakers advance bills to tighten gun laws
More Video