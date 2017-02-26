ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61

Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery, ABC has confirmed.

Paxton, 61, starred in movies such as "The Terminator," "Weird Science," "Aliens," "True Lies," "Apollo 13," "Twister," and "Titantic."

He also had a starring role on HBO's "Big Love."



Paxton played John Garrett on ABC's "Marvel's Agents of Shield."



In a statement to ABC News, representatives for the family wrote:

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the art was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

