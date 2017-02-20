ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Alex Trebek raps popular lyrics from Kanye West, Desiigner, Drake on Jeopardy!

Alex Trebek rapped some famous lyrics during Jeopardy! (WPVI)

Alex Trebek didn't even need a beat when he showed off his rapping skills during Monday's Jeopardy! College Championship Semi-Finals episode.


The category was "Let's Rap, Kids," but it wasn't the college kids doing the rapping.

Alex sang lyrics from hip-hop songs from five of the most popular artists today.

The Jeopardy! host began with this clue for $200:

"Started from the bottom now we're here, started from the bottom, now the whole team here."

Correct Response: Who is Drake?

Next, the $600 clue was chosen.

"Buy a chopper & have a doctor on speed dial, I guess M.A.A.D. City."

Correct Response: Who is Kendrick Lamar?

The $800 clue: "6' 7' 8' bunch...Young Money militia and I am the commissioner, you don't want to start Weezy, 'cause the F is for finisher."

Correct Response: Who is Lil Wayne?

And for $1,000? The clue: "Panda, Panda...Panda, Panda, Panda Panda Panda."

Correct Response: Who is Desiigner?

"I was just getting into this rap thing. I'm not too good at it, but I was getting into it," Trebek quipped sending the show to a commercial break.

Back after the break, there was one clue left in the category.

The "Let's Rap" clue for $400, Alex, please.

"They mad they ain't famous, they mad they still nameless...but we still hood famous, yeah, we still hood famous."

Correct Response: Who is Kanye West?

"Yes and I hope I don't get an email from him," Trebek joked.

On Twitter, Desiigner responded after seeing the video by tweeting a lot of fire and panda emojis.

This was not the first time Trebek dazzled the crowd with his rhymes on the quiz show.

Back in 2014, during The Battle of the Decades, Trebek rapped a few lyrics for the "The 1990s Rap Song" category, including songs from MC Hammer and the Beastie Boys.

Such as this clue: "From the Beastie Boys: "I can't stand it, I know you planned it...Listen, all ya'll, It's a" this.

No one buzzed in.

"It's a sabotage," Alex responded.

Watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 7 p.m. on 6abc.

