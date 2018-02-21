ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Atlanta's airport offers 'flights' to Wakanda

EMBED </>More Videos

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport is taking "Black Panther" pandemonium to a new level by offering flights to Wakanda. (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport/Twitter)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
ATLANTA --
"Black Panther" fever has reached new heights at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.


The world's busiest airport tweeted out a picture of a digitally altered gate T3 where the destination was none other that the Kingdom of Wakanda.

If you're wondering why you've never heard of this nation but keep hearing about its wonders with the trending hashtag #WakandaForever, it's because it's a fictional land. It's the home of Prince T'Challa, the Black Panther himself, at the center of Marvel's box office smash hit.

What began as a tweet has given social media a new dream destination and even "Black Panther" stars like Lupita Nyong'o need answers.

Given the film's recent box office success, it should come as no surprise that Atlanta's airport would offer flights to Wakanda -- after all, "Black Panther" was filmed in Georgia. The movie which was shot in various parts of the Atlanta area is said to have generated close to $90 million for the Georgia economy.

Even newly elected Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms couldn't resist reminding everybody why her city would offer a flight to such a special destination, with her own tweet.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvel comicsmarvelmovie newsairport newsbuzzworthyfun stuffair travelu.s. & worldtravelsocial media
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment Now: Marvel's 'Black Panther' debuts with massive, record-breaking open
The Playhouse on Rodney Square: Cabaret Ticket Sweepstakes
Pennsylvania Ballet "Swan Lake" - 2018 Sweepstakes
Going for Gold: The stars of 'The Post'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Woman shot to death while driving on Broad Street
Warminster man charged with soliciting a minor
Allentown mayor takes stand in corruption trial
NE Extension reopens after serious crash in Bucks Co.
3 arrests in killing of Philly man in Bensalem
2 pistol-whipped, shots fired in Feltonville home invasion
Record warmth temps can cause problems for plants
Del. students stage walkout to honor Parkland victims
Show More
Online threat made against 4 Delaware schools
Men sought for armed robbery after fake pizza delivery
Person of interest in custody after pregnant mother killed
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Online threat made against 4 Delaware schools
Del. students stage walkout to honor Parkland victims
CDC links kratom supplement to salmonella outbreak
More Video