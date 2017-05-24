COMINGUPROSES

'The Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay on meeting 31 men and 'Whaboom!'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews "The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay. (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
"The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay took some time out to talk about the big premiere, meeting 31 men, and what's coming up next this season.

She said that she was a bit nervous for all of America to watch her begin this journey but overall she was "pleased" and thought it was "an accurate representation of exactly what happened that night."

Rachel said that she loved hearing the conversations amongst the men that first night because she didn't get to hear them while she was meeting everyone.

So what about "Whaboom?" Why on earth would she keep him around? Rachel said that she wanted to be entertained. "I was curious to know, is there more behind the Whaboom?" Rachel said. She wouldn't say whether there is or not so we'll have to watch!

Rachel also talked about her big kiss (or kisses!) with Bryan and the reaction from one of the guys she didn't know was looking on. Also, there are still 23 guys in the mix! That's only two fewer than most "Bachelors" and "Bachelorettes" start with usually. Rachel elaborates on the challenges that presents.

Check out everything she has to say in the video above.

Don't miss the next episode of "The Bachelorette" Monday at 8/7c on ABC!
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bacheloretterachel lindsaybacheloretteABCcominguproses
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
Rachel makes connections on 'The Bachelorette'
Who will Rachel pick? Join 'The Bachelorette' Fantasy League
'The Bachelorette' Rachel reveals she's happily engaged!
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
Kelly & Ryan have a good laugh over Cecily's earring mishap
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police investigate possible standoff near CVS in Media
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
'Miracle' 2-year-old boy recovering after being shot 4 times
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl overdose
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Man shot 6 times in Olney
Show More
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
Day 2 of Creato deliberations ends with video review
House GOP health bill projection: 23 million more uninsured
Full jury seated for Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Philly police to move into former Inquirer, Daily News building
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Twin sisters receive double-lung transplants 1 year apart
False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents
Adam's Spring Adventure at Longwood Gardens
More Video