ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Murray goes to 'Groundhog Day the Musical' ... again

Andy Karl (who plays Phil Connors in the musical), Barrett Doss (who plays Rita) and Bill Murray (who played Connors in the film) chat backstage on Aug. 8, 2017. (Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The cast of Groundhog Day the Musical must'nt keep their audience waiting, especially when Bill Murray is in it ... again.

The star of the original 1993 film about a weatherman stuck in the same day hilariously returned two nights in a row to the theater where its Broadway adaption is being performed.

Andy Karl, who plays Murray's character in the movie, tweeted his excitement about Murray's enthusiasm.


Murray's motivation might go beyond the love of a good joke into a genuine passion for the musical, however. Murray was reportedly crying by the end of his first viewing.

"The idea that we just have to try again. We just have to try again," Murray told the New York Times. "It's such a beautiful, powerful idea."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadwaybill murraygroundhog dayFunny photos
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
DJ in groping case says he may have touched Swift's ribs
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in NJ motel
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Philly police nab home invasion suspect after search
Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, NJ; 23 shell casings found
Delco Sgt. recovering after firebomb, suspect speaks
2 sought after South Philly pepper spray attack
2 men rob Northeast Phila. barbershop at gunpoint
Taylor Swift on witness stand in groping trial
AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day
Eagles preseason begins tonight in Green Bay
Show More
Police: 2 U-Haul trucks stolen in Wilmington
Patients return to Riddle Hospital in Delco after evacuation
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
Overturned tractor trailer causes problems on I-295
Infant strangles on improperly secured carrier seat strap
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos