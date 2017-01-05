  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park in September, Phillies to raise banner

Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, October 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tell her about it! In fact, tell everyone about it!

Billy Joel is returning to Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia for the fourth year in a row.

Joel will perform on Saturday, September 9th, 2017.

He will once again set the record for live performances by any artist in the stadium's history.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Live Nation made the announcement Thursday.

This will be the sixth time in total the Piano Man will perform at the home of the Phillies.

The Phillies also announced they will raise a banner in tribute to Billy Joel's many sell-out performances at the venue. This will be the first time an artist is being recognized in such a way.

Additionally, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's office has proclaimed September 9, 2017 "Billy Joel Day" in Philadelphia.

Beginning Monday, January 9 at 10 a.m., American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

Tickets will be available for purchase for all beginning Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com or by-phone at 800-745-3000.
