Rachel Morrison is the first ever woman nominee for best cinematography Oscar

Rachel Morrison was nominated for an Oscar for best cinematography for her work in "Mudbound." (Steve Dietl/Netflix via AP)

Rachel Morrison made Academy Awards history by becoming the first woman ever to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Cinematography category.

"It's not just about cinematography, it about believing in yourself and that anything's possible," Morrison told the Hollywood Reporter soon after her historic nomination was announced on Tuesday morning.


Morrison was recognized for her work as director of photography for Mudbound, which received four Oscar nominations including Best Adapted Screenplay.

Celebrities congratulated Morrison and others on Twitter after a day of historic nominations for the 2018 Oscars:



Morrison's work can be seen next in Marvel's highly anticipated film Black Panther.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company to Marvel and this station.
