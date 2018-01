What an exciting and inspiring thing to see Rachel Morrison @morrisondp be nominated for her gorgeous cinematography in #mudbound. First woman ever! And we went to high school together! Which is the cooler fact? — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 23, 2018

🍾MAJOR congratulations to the great Rachel Morrison (@MorrisonDP) on becoming the 1st woman cinematographer to EVER receive an Oscar nomination in @TheAcademy’s 90 year history for Dee Rees’ glorious @MudboundMovie #Funfact she did #BlackPanther too 🙌🏽#OscarNoms #oscars2018 pic.twitter.com/fP2HcQxzym — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) January 23, 2018

Rachel Morrison made Academy Awards history by becoming the first woman ever to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Cinematography category."It's not just about cinematography, it about believing in yourself and that anything's possible," Morrison told the Hollywood Reporter soon after her historic nomination was announced on Tuesday morning.Morrison was recognized for her work as director of photography for, which received four Oscar nominations including Best Adapted Screenplay.Celebrities congratulated Morrison and others on Twitter after a day of historic nominations for the 2018 Oscars:Morrison's work can be seen next in Marvel's highly anticipated film