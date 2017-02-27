ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cosby jurors to be selected from outside Montgomery County

By
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County judge has ruled that an out-of-county jury will be selected for entertainer Bill Cosby's upcoming criminal sexual assault trial, and that that jury will be sequestered during the proceedings.

The trial, which is scheduled to begin in June, will be held in Montgomery County as originally planned.



The ruling on the jury came down shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

It came after Friday's ruling by the trial judge that only one other accuser can testify at the trial.

Prosecutors had asked that 13 other accusers testify to support charges that Cosby drugged and molested a former Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Investigators reopened her complaint in 2015 and it became an issue in the district attorney's race that fall in Montgomery County.

The defense argued on Monday that jurors from another county should hear the case because of the pretrial publicity. Prosecutors did not oppose the motion.

Montgomery Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill is presiding over the trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

