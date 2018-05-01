TONY AWARDS

Delco's Tina Fey nominated for Tony Award

Television producer Tina Fey attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Love, Gilda" at the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Delaware County's own Tina Fey may soon add Tony Award winner to her growing resume.

Fey has been nominated for the Tony for Best Book of a Musical for 'Mean Girls,' the Broadway show based upon her 2004 hit movie of the same name.


The musical nabbed 12 nominations including - Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Fey, a native of Upper Darby, has been nominated for awards before. She won Emmys and Golden Globes for her work on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock.

She was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

The 72nd Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

