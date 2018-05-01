Delco's Tina Fey nominated for Tony Award

Tina Fey, noun: human woman, mother, wife, comedy legend, national treasure. Used in a sentence: Huge Congratulations to #TinaFey on her @TheTonyAwards nomination for Best Book! #MeanGirlsBway #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/HQlzOATU9j — Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) May 1, 2018

Delaware County's own Tina Fey may soon add Tony Award winner to her growing resume.Fey has been nominated for the Tony for Best Book of a Musical for 'Mean Girls,' the Broadway show based upon her 2004 hit movie of the same name.The musical nabbed 12 nominations including - Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical.Fey, a native of Upper Darby, has been nominated for awards before. She won Emmys and Golden Globes for her work on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock.She was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.The 72nd Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.------