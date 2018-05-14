Drake with Migos bringing tour to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Drake is bringing his 'Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour' to Philadelphia.
The Canadian-born rapper will be joined by the hip hop group Migos.
Drake collaborated with Migos on the song 'Walk It Talk It.'
The concert will be held at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, September 15.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps