Ed Sheeran bringing tour to Philadelphia this summer

Ed Sheeran performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you're thinking out loud that you've been wanting to see Grammy Award-winning singer Ed Sheeran, consider yourself part of the A-Team because you're in luck.

But no need to find him in a castle on the hill or in a Lego house, because Sheeran is bringing his North American Tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 11.


The tour is in conjunction with his third studio album "divide."

"Shape of You," one of two singles released off the album, currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, iTunes "Top Songs" chart, and Spotify's "Top 50."

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

So get ready to take a photograph of you at the concert and while you hear him sing.

And if you're planning on asking us to make one more pun using Ed Sheeran song titles - don't.

