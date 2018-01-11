ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar headline 2018 Firefly Festival lineup

Eminem performs on stage at the MTV Movie Awards, on Sunday, April 13, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for MTV/AP Images)

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, and The Killers will be headlining this summer's Firefly Festival.

The lineup, which was announced Thursday morning, also includes: Odesza, Lil Wayne, Logic, Martin Garrix, Sza, alt-J, Portugal. The Man, Foster The People, MGMT, Mike D, Vance Joy, Big Gigantic, Jimmy Eat World, and Chromeo.
The full list is below:



The Firefly Festival takes place June 14 through June 17 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware.

Passes go on sale on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m.

Online: https://fireflyfestival.com/
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentfirefly music festivaleminemkendrick lamarDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News