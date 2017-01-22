ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Firefly Music Festival reveals 5 acts, full lineup Friday

Capital Cities performs at The Surf Lodge on Sunday, May 24, 2015, in Montauk. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

by Digital Producer Brock Koller
DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefly Music Festival officials have teased concertgoers with a few acts for its summer event as they prepare to reveal the full lineup later this week.

On social media Sunday, along with ticket giveaways, the Festival released the following acts will be appear on stage:

Misterwives


Lil Dicky


Glass Animals


Galantis


Capital Cities

The full lineup will be announced this Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be go on sale just hours later at 1 p.m.

The 2017 Firefly Music Festival will be held June 15 to 18 at The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware.

ONLINE: https://fireflyfestival.com/
