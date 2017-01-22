Firefly Music Festival reveals 5 acts, full lineup Friday

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --Firefly Music Festival officials have teased concertgoers with a few acts for its summer event as they prepare to reveal the full lineup later this week.
On social media Sunday, along with ticket giveaways, the Festival released the following acts will be appear on stage:
Misterwives
Lil Dicky
Glass Animals
Galantis
Capital Cities
The full lineup will be announced this Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets will be go on sale just hours later at 1 p.m.
The 2017 Firefly Music Festival will be held June 15 to 18 at The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware.
ONLINE: https://fireflyfestival.com/