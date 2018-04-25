ENTERTAINMENT

Fleetwood Mac playing Philly in 2019

Singer Stevie Nicks, center, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, right, of Fleetwood Mac perform onstage at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Fleetwood Mac is coming to Philadelphia.

The Wells Fargo Center announced Wednesday that the Grammy-award winning band will be playing on April 5, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

Earlier this month, the band announced they were cutting ties with longtime member Lindsey Buckingham.

"Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour," the band's statement read. "The band wishes Lindsey all the best."

Replacing Buckingham will be two other well-known musicians: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz fame.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs," said the group collectively in the press release from the Wells Fargo Center. "Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Fleetwood Mac was founded by Peter Green in 1967 and was named after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. After Peter Green left in 1969, Fleetwood and McVie remained as original members, and the band continued to add new names like Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentconcertmusic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Bob Dorough of 'Schoolhouse Rock' is dead at 94
Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart talks Meek Mill release, 76ers' victory
Kevin Hart visits Meek Mill in prison, condemns sentence
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bob Dorough of 'Schoolhouse Rock' is dead at 94
Dierks Bentley Ticket Sweepstakes
Dierks Bentley Ticket Sweepstakes
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces birth of third girl
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart talks Meek Mill release, 76ers' victory
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Today
Police begin crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
Believe it! 76ers roll with Meek Mill past Heat in Game 5
Players congrat Coach Brett Brown for 1st playoff series win
Meek Mill released from prison
Black woman golfer: It was like we had targets on our backs
Show More
Bob Dorough of 'Schoolhouse Rock' is dead at 94
Jury to deliberate after Cosby painted as predator, victim
Man in custody after 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee shot
Vandals spray-paint vehicles in Southwest Phila.
Police: Stolen car crashes in North Phila., 2 injured
More News