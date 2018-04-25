Fleetwood Mac playing Philly in 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Fleetwood Mac is coming to Philadelphia.
The Wells Fargo Center announced Wednesday that the Grammy-award winning band will be playing on April 5, 2019.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
Earlier this month, the band announced they were cutting ties with longtime member Lindsey Buckingham.
"Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour," the band's statement read. "The band wishes Lindsey all the best."
Replacing Buckingham will be two other well-known musicians: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz fame.
"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs," said the group collectively in the press release from the Wells Fargo Center. "Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."
Fleetwood Mac was founded by Peter Green in 1967 and was named after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. After Peter Green left in 1969, Fleetwood and McVie remained as original members, and the band continued to add new names like Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.
