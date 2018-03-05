ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Frances McDormand's Best Actress Oscar stolen at Governors Ball in Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Frances McDormand's Oscar award was stolen at an after-party in Hollywood Sunday night, KABC-TV in Los Angeles has learned.

LOS ANGELES --
Frances McDormand's Best Actress Oscar award was stolen at an after-party in Hollywood Sunday night, KABC-TV in Los Angeles has learned.

MORE: Frances McDormand asks all female nominees to stand with her during Oscar win
EMBED More News Videos

Frances McDormand won her second Oscar for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and during her speech she honored all the woman nominated for an award.



McDormand, who won the Best Actress award for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," was photographed getting her Oscar trophy personalized at the engraving station before the theft occurred.
The theft was discovered when the Oscar came up missing from McDormand's table at the Governors Ball.

MORE: What is an 'inclusion rider' and why Frances McDormand wants A-list stars to have one

According to police, 47-year-old Terry Bryant, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday. Bryant's bail was set at $20,000, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating why the suspect was at the event in the first place, but confirmed that he did have a ticket to the Governors Ball.

Police said Bryant was exiting the Governors Ball when he was photographed holding an Oscar statuette. "The photographer did not recognize Bryant as a recipient from the awards show and believed he was in possession of a trophy which did not belong to him," the LAPD said in a statement on Twitter.

Police said the photographer followed Bryant and took the statue from him before security at the event detained Bryant.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement in the wake of the incident, saying:

"Best Actress winner Frances McDormand and her Oscar were happily reunited after a brief separation at last night's Governors Ball. The alleged thief was quickly apprehended by a photographer and members of our fast-acting Academy and security teams. The "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" star resumed her celebrations."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarscelebritytheftarrestHollywoodLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment Now: The Oscars go viral with speeches and big wins
SPONSORED: Why Hollywood loves Greater Palm Springs
Kobe Bryant scores Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'
Here are the top 5 moments at the Oscars 2018
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: 8" to 16" of snow possible Wednesday
Delco still recovering from storm, preparing for next nor'easter
Suspect's parents sued over Bucks County murders
Cosby charges remain as lawyers fight to limit testimony
Man shot, killed by police in Bristol Twp. ID'd
3 charged with $1.3M theft from NJ funeral home
Fallen tree removed from SEPTA bus in West Mt. Airy
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen, suspect arrested for grand theft
Show More
Gun safety plan unveiled by Toomey and Coons
Uber sued by Pa. AG over stolen data, cover-up
Video shows armed convenience store robbery in Frankford
Armed robbery at West Philly market caught on camera
2 arrested after brawl at Chuck E. Cheese
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Delco still recovering from storm, preparing for next nor'easter
Fallen tree removed from SEPTA bus in West Mt. Airy
Uber sued by Pa. AG over stolen data, cover-up
More Video