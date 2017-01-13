FYI Philly - January 14, 2017 - 50 Best Restaurants

FYI PHILLY

January 14, 2017 (WPVI) --
This week on FYI Philly, we explore Philadelphia Magazine's 2017 list of 50 Best Restaurants and go on a culinary expedition from authentic South Philly Italian too Center City Indian and Vietnamese in the 'burbs.
Plus, a new ice cream spot offers a taste of summer in winter

And so does a backyard hot tub! We shop for a good swim in preparation for the Philly Home + Garden Show. And we hit the slopes at Camelback to celebrate a big day and for the chance to win a getaway.
It's an FYI for you Saturday at 7pm on 6abc, with an encore presentation Sunday at midnight.
Here are the details on this week's features:

Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants of 2017: The Top 5
http://www.phillymag.com/foobooz/50-best-restaurants/

#1- Vernick
2031 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 639-6644
http://www.vernickphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/VernickPhilly/
https://twitter.com/vernickphilly
https://www.instagram.com/vernickphilly/

#2- Laurel
1617 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 271-8299
http://www.restaurantlaurel.com/
https://www.facebook.com/LaurelRestaurant
https://twitter.com/LaurelEPX
https://www.instagram.com/laurelepx/

#3- Fork
306 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-9425
http://forkrestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/forkrestaurant/
https://twitter.com/forkrestaurant
https://www.instagram.com/forkrestaurant/

#4-Vedge
1221 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 320-7500
http://vedgerestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Vedge-Restaurant-233351833356847/
https://twitter.com/vedgerestaurant
https://www.instagram.com/vedgephiladelphia/

#5- Vetri
1312 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 732-3478
http://vetriristorante.com/
https://www.facebook.com/vetriristorante
https://twitter.com/vetricucina
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vetrifamily/sets/72157644383833361/

Mr. Joe's Café
1514 S 8th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215.334.1414

Masala Kitchen
1211 Walnut St, Philadelphia PA 19107
215-309-3301
http://masalakitchenphilly.com/
https://www.facebook.com/masalakitchenphilly/

Bahn Street Fried Chicken
832 Bethlehem Pike Ambler PA 19002
(267) 419-8587
http://banhstreet.com/
https://www.facebook.com/banhstreet/

Weckerly's Ice Cream
9 W Girard Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19123
215.423.2000
http://www.weckerlys.com/
https://www.facebook.com/weckerlysicecream

Backyard Hot Tubs
Philly Home + Garden Show
February 17-19
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Avenue
Oaks, PA 19456
www.phillyhomeandgardenshow.com
Free Tickets Sweepstakes!
Philadelphia Home + Garden Show Sweepstakes
Enter to win tickets to the Philadelphia Home + Garden Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Spring Dance Hot Tubs
http://springdancehottubs.com/
https://www.facebook.com/springdancehottubs
Locations:
JAMISON, PA
2400 York Road
Jamison, PA 18929
215-491-7446
EXTON, PA
820 N Pottstown Pike
Exton, PA 19341
610-363-1099
MARLTON, NJ
941 Route 73 South
Evesham Township NJ 08053

Camelback Resort
193 Resort Drive
Tannersville, PA 18372
(855) 515-1283
http://www.camelbackresort.com/
https://www.facebook.com/camelbacklodge
Sweepstakes Link for Free Overnight Stay!
Camelback Resort Favorite "Snowtograph" Sweepstakes
This winter, share your favorite "snowtograph" with @6abcactionnews and #6abcSnowtograph for your chance to win an overnight stay at Camelback Resort for up to 4 guests!


FYI Arts: The Philadelphia Theater Company: Having Our Say
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
January 27-February 19
480 S Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.985-0420
http://philadelphiatheatrecompany.org/
https://www.facebook.com/philadelphiatheatrecompany

Shelter Me
Dog Town-2 locations
252 Bethlehem Pike- Colmar, PA 18915 - 267-308-0459
406 Town Center - New Britain, PA 18901 - 267-406-4439
http://www.dogtown309.com/
https://www.facebook.com/dogtown309
