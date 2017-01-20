FYI Philly - January 21, 2017 - South Jersey edition of Made in Philly

January 21, 2017 (WPVI) --This week on FYI Philly, we're heading over the bridge for a South Jersey edition of Made in Philly - from baking and booze to coffee beans and pasta.
Plus, we're diving back into Philadelphia Magazine's list of 50 Best Restaurants in 2017; this time we're looking at some of the newcomers to the list.
And statement pieces are becoming a popular way to make your home a palate for your personality. We explore the possibilities.
It's an FYI for you Saturday at 7pm on 6abc, with an encore presentation Sunday at midnight.
Here are the details on this week's features:
Made in South Jersey: Severino Pasta
Collingswood, NJ
Collingswood, NJ 08108
856.854.7666
Made in South Jersey: Sift Bakeshop
Haddon Township, New Jersey
Haddon Township, New Jersey 08107
856.240.7445
Made in South Jersey: Revolution Coffee
Collingswood, NJ
Collingswood, NJ 08108
856.240.0640
Made in South Jersey & Suburban Philly Distilleries
Lazy Eye Distillery
2 locations
Richland, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
(856) 839-4326
Bluebird Distilling
Phoenixville, PA
(610) 933-7827
Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants of 2017: The Newcomers
ITV
East Passyunk
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 858-0669
Saté Kampar
East Passyunk
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 324-3860
Ambra
Queen Village
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 858-9232
South Helm
Pennsport
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA 19148
267-324-5085
Kanella South
Queen Village
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-644-8949
Philadelphia Magazine's Philly Cooks
February 8th 630-9p
Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown
Center City District Restaurant week.
Jan. 22-27 & Jan. 29-Feb 3
Prix fixe 3 course dinner for $35 (some restaurants are also offering a 3-course lunch for $20!
List of participating restaurants:
2SP Brewing Company
120 Concord Rd #101-103
Aston, PA 19014
Philly Home + Garden Show
February 17-19
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Avenue
Oaks, PA 19456
Free Philly Home + Garden Show Tickets Sweepstakes!
http://6abc.com/home/philadelphia-home-+-garden-show-social-media-sweepstakes-/1699505/
Harth Builders
1 Mill Race Pl, Spring House, PA 19477
(267) 589-0204
FYI Arts: The Second City Live: We're All In This Room Together!
February 3rd & 4th
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts: Perelman Theater
300 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free Trip Sweepstakes
Camelback Resort
193 Resort Drive
Tannersville, PA 18372
(855) 515-1283
Free Theater Tickets Sweepstakes
The Playhouse on Rodney Square
1007 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 888-0200
Shelter Me
Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society
Old City Adoption Center
100 N. 2nd Street (at Arch)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-298-9680 ext. 30
Northeast Adoption Center
1810 Grant Avenue (at Bustleton)
Philadelphia, PA 19115
: 215-545-9600