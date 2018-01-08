  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners

Rachel Brosnahan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Here are the stars, movies and shows that took home awards at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in order of announcement:

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us

Best Television Series - Drama
The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"This is Me" from The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

James Franco in The Disaster Artist

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Laura Dern in Big Little Lies

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Coco

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Allison Janney in I, Tonya

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

In The Fade

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Ewan McGregor in Fargo

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari in Master of None

Best Director - Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

