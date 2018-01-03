HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child

"Gaines party of 7." That was part of the caption on an Instagram post from HGTV host Chip Gaines announcing that he and wife Joanna are expecting baby number five.The couple star in the channel's popular show "Fixer Upper," where they showcase their home remodeling business based in Waco, Texas."Fixer Upper" is currently in its fifth and final season.In the Instagram picture announcing the pregnancy, Chip and Joanna compare baby bumps, with Chip adding, "if you're still confused... WE ARE PREGNANT."The photo has been liked more than 700,000 times.----------