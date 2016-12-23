ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jeopardy! contestant wins $103K, donates to cancer research before death

Jeopardy! fans now know how well a terminal cancer patient did on the show. (WPVI)

Jeopardy! fans now know how well a terminal cancer patient did on the show.

Forty-one-year-old Cindy Stowell's final episode ran Wednesday night.

She walked away with winnings totaling more than $103,000.

Stowell taped the show in August.

She unfortunately passed away earlier this month, one week before her segments aired.

In a video released by the show, Stowell called her appearance "a line in the sand" in her fight against cancer.

"I really would like the money that I win to be used to help others, and so this seems like a good opportunity," said Stowell.

When Stowell taped the shows, only host Alex Trebek and a few staffers knew she was ill.

The Cancer Research Institute tweeted its thanks for donating, and inspiring others to do the same.
