Jeopardy! fans now know how well a terminal cancer patient did on the show.Forty-one-year-old Cindy Stowell's final episode ran Wednesday night.She walked away with winnings totaling more than $103,000.Stowell taped the show in August.She unfortunately passed away earlier this month, one week before her segments aired.In a video released by the show, Stowell called her appearance "a line in the sand" in her fight against cancer."I really would like the money that I win to be used to help others, and so this seems like a good opportunity," said Stowell.When Stowell taped the shows, only host Alex Trebek and a few staffers knew she was ill.The Cancer Research Institute tweeted its thanks for donating, and inspiring others to do the same.