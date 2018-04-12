MEEK MILL

Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison

Mayor Kenney visits Meek Mill in prison. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney visited rapper Meek Mill in prison.

Mill is fighting for release while appealing a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation.

Mayor Kenney spoke to the Philadelphia-born rapper for an hour.

"I think nationwide we need to look at how we handle criminal justice issues and how we treat people when they're younger and shouldn't follow them when they're older. They have responsibilities to take care of children, child in this case, and be better off doing that if he went to work," Kenney said.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin also visited Mill on Tuesday.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft visits Meek Mill in prison. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018.



Judge Genece Brinkley said Mill's drug use, arrests and other issues while under supervision merited the jail time.

Mill's lawyers claims the sentence was part of a "personal vendetta."

