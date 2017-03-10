ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Musikfest 2016: August 5th -14th in Bethlehem, PA!

Download the FREE Musikfest app - details below!
Founded in 1984 by ArtsQuest, a community-based nonprofit organization, the first Musikfest featured 295 performances on six stages, attracting more than 180,000 people to historic Bethlehem. Over the past three decades, the event has grown a bit, evolving into one of the largest and most diverse music festivals in the nation, with 500-plus shows on 14 stages over 10 days. Each year more than 900,000 people make their way to the Lehigh Valley and the festival, with their sights set on experiencing all the music, food and fun of this musical extravaganza.

Click for this year's list of performers!

Click to purchase tickets and VIP packages.
For complete event details, visit Musikfest.org.

Hours
NORTH SIDE

Friday August 5th | 5 - 11pm

August 6th - 14th | 12 - 11pm

SOUTH SIDE

Friday August 5th & 12th | 4pm - 1am

Saturday August 6th & 13th | 4pm - 1am

August 8th - 12th | 4pm - 12am

Sunday August 14th | 4 - 11pm

MUSIKFEST APP

The Musikfest app features everything Musikfest's one million guests need to know about the festival's 500-plus performances, 325 performers, 40 artists and 30 different food vendors. The app is available for Apple iOS users and Android operating systems via the links below.

DOWNLOAD THE APP FROM ITUNES AND GOOGLE PLAY APP STORES.
iTunes

Download iOS

Google Play

Download Android

Musikfest is sponsored by:



.
