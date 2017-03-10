Musikfest 2016: August 5th -14th in Bethlehem, PA!

Over the past three decades, the event has grown a bit, evolving into one of the largest and most diverse music festivals in the nation, with 500-plus shows on 14 stages over 10 days. Each year more than 900,000 people make their way to the Lehigh Valley and the festival, with their sights set on experiencing all the music, food and fun of this musical extravaganza. Click for this year's list of performers!
Hours
NORTH SIDE
Friday August 5th | 5 - 11pm
August 6th - 14th | 12 - 11pm
SOUTH SIDE
Friday August 5th & 12th | 4pm - 1am
Saturday August 6th & 13th | 4pm - 1am
August 8th - 12th | 4pm - 12am
Sunday August 14th | 4 - 11pm
MUSIKFEST APP
The Musikfest app features everything Musikfest's one million guests need to know about the festival's 500-plus performances, 325 performers, 40 artists and 30 different food vendors. The app is available for Apple iOS users and Android operating systems via the links below.
