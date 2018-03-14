ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix accused of bribing kids to binge with collectible 'patches'

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 14, 2018. (WPVI)

A lot of parents are on fire, accusing Netflix of basically bribing their kids to binge watch TV shows.

The streaming video service is offering what it calls "patches" for some kids shows.

You can earn these collectible images after watching a certain number of episodes of "Fuller House," "Trollhunter" or "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

Netflix says the collectible patches offer a more interactive experience, and add an element of fun - something to show your friends.

The service says they are currently testing out the idea.

But some advocacy groups are concerned that Netflix is rewarding children for what it calls unhealthy viewing habits.

