Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies

Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 30, 2018. (WPVI)

Now is your chance to binge-watch, guilt-free.

Netflix is looking to hire people to view their shows and movies, then rate them.

The job, called "editorial analyst", is now posted on the company's website.

They are asking for applicants who are passionate about TV and film, but who are also deadline-oriented.

There is no word yet on what the position pays.

