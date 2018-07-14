ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New Jersey woman charged with hacking Selena Gomez's email

A woman has been charged with 11 felonies stemming from the hacking of the email of Selena Gomez and one of the singer's associates.

LOS ANGELES --
A woman has been charged with 11 felonies stemming from the hacking of the email of Selena Gomez and one of the singer's associates.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Friday that 21-year-old Susan Antrach of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, has been charged with five identity-theft counts, five fraud counts and one count of accessing and using data without permission. The charges are felonies that collectively could get her nearly 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Antrach accessed the accounts of the 25-year-old Gomez and the unnamed associate several times in 2015 and 2016, and also posted private media from the accounts online.

Antrach has not entered a plea. Prosecutors did not know if she has hired an attorney who could comment, and no phone listing could be found for her.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnew jersey newscelebrityemailshacking
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101
Musikfest Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes
Drake says Will Smith wins 'In My Feelings Challenge'
Clear bag policy in effect for Taylor Swift concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Man killed by hit and run driver on I-495 in Newport, Delaware
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head taken into custody
DA: Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
Waterford Township horse sanctuary owner charged with animal cruelty
DNA tool may help in Fairmount Park rapist cold case
Suspected drunk driver hits several parked cars in Brewerytown
Show More
Fmr. Phillies star Chase Utley to retire at the end of 2018
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pennsylvania reveals cyber intrusion in birth, death records
Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
More News