Oprah says she will not run for president in 2020

Oprah Winfrey has says she's not interested in a 2020 presidential run, according to an interview she gave to InStyle Magazine. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Oprah Winfrey might do big things in the next few years, but they won't involve a run for the White House.

"I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it," she told she told InStyle magazine in an interview.

She continued, "I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That's not for me."

Oprah has said in the past she would not run for office, but many were speculating she would make a run earlier this year. After being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, Oprah gave an impassioned speech addressing the #MeToo movement and Time's Up campaign.

"A new day is on the horizon," her speech concluded. "When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women ... and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders who take us to the time nobody ever has to say 'me too' again."

At the Golden Globes, Oprah expressed gratitude to those who left their mark on the world and shared her advice for those who want to make a difference.


The speech was met with thunderous applause, and #Oprah2020 was trending for days afterward, InStyle pointed out.

In the interview, Oprah also spoke about the wildfires near her home in Montecito, California, saying, "I'm going to certainly be thankful for every firefighter I ever see from now on."

And while politics aren't in her immediate future, Winfrey said she's excited about what is: the release of her next movie, A Wrinkle in Time.

"I've been waiting for this moment. I love what this movie represents-gathering the light carriers, the people, the warriors who will be fighting against the dark," she told the magazine.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
entertainmentsocietyoprah winfreygolden globe awardswomensexual harassmentsexual misconduct
