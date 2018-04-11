ENTERTAINMENT

Police: Suspect robbed bank to impress Taylor Swift

EMBED </>More Videos

Man robs bank to impress Taylor Swift. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

A suspected bank robber is behind bars in New England and he reportedly did it to impress Taylor Swift.

Police say 26-year-old Bruce Rowley told them he has a crush on the Berks County native, who has a house in Rhode Island.

According to police, Rowley robbed a bank and then drove to Swift's house.

He allegedly threw some of the stolen money over the fence and tried to contact her.

Swift was not at home.

Rhode Island State Police found Rowley driving south on I-95 and attempted to stop the car.

Police say Rowley refused to stop and eventually entered Connecticut.

Troopers from the Connecticut State Police joined in the pursuit.

The chase ended at exit 89 on I-95 in Connecticut after troopers used spike strips to flatten the tires on Rowley's Jeep.

While being taken into custody, police say a Rhode Island State Police K9 bit Rowley in the arm.

Police say after Rowley's arrest, he confessed to committing the robbery.

Rowley was charged with Robbery Second Degree and Larceny Fourth Degree.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttaylor swiftbank robberypolice chaseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Flamingo or Flamenco? 'Wheel of Fortune' flub goes viral
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
Bill Cosby lawyer attacks accuser as prosecutors build case
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Flamingo or Flamenco? 'Wheel of Fortune' flub goes viral
Entertainment Now: Cardi B reveals pregnancy, album; Drake pens thank you to women
Michael Fishman talks about D.J.'s future on 'Roseanne'
Idol Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Chester University on alert after shooting near campus
AP sources: House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Abington School Board apologizes for 'misjudgment' in high school renaming
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit
Firefighter injured battling Lancaster County resort fire
Pedestrian struck and killed in Burlington County
As Russia warns against US strike, Trump threatens missiles
Show More
1 year later search continues for missing Malvern woman
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Still Cool Today
1st Round Rivalry: Flyers meet Penguins in playoffs
'I made mistakes,' Zuckerberg wrote in notes for testimony
More News