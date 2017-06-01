ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pow! Wizard World making impact in Philly this weekend

Chuck Norris speaks to reporters during a media availability before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia is the center of pop culture this weekend for the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con.

Thousands of entertainment fanatics are walking, leaping, running, flying, teleporting, and beaming up to the Pennsylvania Convention Center to meet their favorite movie and TV stars, music performers, comic book artists, and wrestling superstars.

Some of the top names appearing this weekend include, 'The Avengers'' Paul Bettany, 'Batman V Superman's' Jesse Eisenberg, Kiss' Gene Simmons, actor John Cusack, WWE's Hardy Boyz, 'Napoleon Dynamite's' Jon Heder, the cast of 'Riverdale,' 'Boy Meets World's' Rider Strong, 'The Karate Kid's' Ralph Macchio, 'Rookie of the Year's' Thomas Ian Nicholas, and, the one and only, Chuck Norris.

That list does not even include the numerous artists and comic book creators, vehicles including a DeLorean Time Machine, Ghostbuster Ecto 1B, and Flinstones Family Car, plus costumes, costumes, and more costumes!

Wizard World runs through Sunday, June 4.

For ticket and schedule information, visit Wizardworld.com/comiccon/philadelphia

