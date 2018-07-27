ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rick Williams stars in the musical Annie in Moorestown

Rick played Daddy Warbucks in Moorestown Theater Company's production of the musical Annie as reported during Action News at 10 on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Action News anchor Rick Williams showed off his stage talents Friday night.

He was part of the Moorestown Theater Company's production of the musical Annie.

Rick played Daddy Warbucks, and his son Nicholas had several roles.

He and his family have been in many of the company's productions, including the Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins, and the King & I.

Annie was the company's first production, back in 2003.

