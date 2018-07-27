Rick Williams stars in the musical Annie in Moorestown

Action News anchor Rick Williams showed off his stage talents Friday night.
He was part of the Moorestown Theater Company's production of the musical Annie.
Rick played Daddy Warbucks, and his son Nicholas had several roles.
He and his family have been in many of the company's productions, including the Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins, and the King & I.
Annie was the company's first production, back in 2003.
